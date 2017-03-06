Minnesota House Passes Bill To Reform Sports Facilities Authority

The Minnesota House has passed a bill to reform the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority.

The bill makes it clear that MSFA-controlled suites should be used exclusively for marketing purposes and makes major reforms to the MSFA structure.

A recent audit report found that less than a third of the tickets distributed by the MSFA were for marketing purposes while the rest were for a combination of commissioners, friends, and family members.

The bill also directs revenue of the suites to pay down the debt of the stadium, a change that is expected to benefit all Minnesotans.