Mankato City Council Wrap Up

The city of Mankato issues bonds and looks at water quality improvements.



Mankato's high credit rating allowed it to nab a low interest rate on its General Obligation Improvement Bonds.

The city sold a total of 7.65 million in bonds earlier today with an interest rate of 2.9%.

At tonight's council meeting, the city gave the administration the go ahead to enter into an agreement with Short Elliott Hendrickson to look at ways to deal with sanitary sewer and erosion problems that have caused flooding problems in the past.



"Would we have gone down this path if we had bonding?" Mayor Eric Anderson said.



"Those two components were on the bond request. We thought it was more important at this point in the process to get a civil engineering study and have the date in place."

Hentges later said that if local option sales tax does go through they will be able to use it for a portion of the water projects passed today.

-- KEYC News 12