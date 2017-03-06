Everyone's Reading The Wright Brothers

North Mankato's newest community read is unveiled.



This year's book is David McCullough's New York Times Best Seller The Wright Brothers.

The Taylor Library in North Mankato, along with the help of some Legacy Amendment funds, has brought in 500 copies of the book for everyone in town to read.

You can pick up yours at the library next to city hall and the police annex, as well as at several stores throughout town.

