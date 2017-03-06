Strong Winds Damage Power Lines West Of Lake Crystal

Gusty winds created some problems west of Lake Crystal.



Power lines about three miles west of Lake Crystal were jarred loose.

The line travels across Highway 60, so MnDOT workers and troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol have been on site monitoring the situation since two o'clock this afternoon.

MnDOT warned that the road could close because of multiple failing power poles, but no closure has been issued.

Xcel Energy workers are assessing the situation. Company officials say five or six structures are broke because of the wind.

They expect it will take two weeks to repair the damage.

