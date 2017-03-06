Jags Down Crusaders Behind Engel's 31 Points

The Truman Martin Luther Granada Huntley East Chain Jaguars boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Section 2A South Sub-Section tournament after topping the Mankato Loyola Crusaders 73-59 Monday night.

The Jags Zayne Engel scored 31 points on the evening.

Jags will play this Thursday against the Springfield Tigers at LCWM at 6:00.

--KEYC News 12