KEYC - Jags Down Crusaders Behind Engel's 31 Points

Jags Down Crusaders Behind Engel's 31 Points

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Truman Martin Luther Granada Huntley East Chain Jaguars boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Section 2A South Sub-Section tournament after topping the Mankato Loyola Crusaders 73-59 Monday night. 

The Jags Zayne Engel scored 31 points on the evening. 

Jags will play this Thursday against the Springfield Tigers at LCWM at 6:00.

--KEYC News 12