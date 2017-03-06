KEYC - JWP Moves Past St. Clair

JWP Moves Past St. Clair

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Janesville Waldorf Pemberton Bulldogs played host to the St. Clair Cyclones Monday night in the Section 2A South Sub-Section quarterfinals.

Bulldogs win 60-44 over the Cyclones and will play this Thursday at LCWM against MLA at 7:45.

