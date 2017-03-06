Isebrand Drops 26-points but it's not Enough; Eagles Advance

Monday night in Mapleton, the Eagles battled the Knights in the South Sub-Section 2AA quarterfinals. Cole Sohre led Maple River with 25-points. LCWM's Brady Isebrand led all-scorers with 26-points. The Eagles led 42-27 at the break and held on for the 66-57 win over LCWM. Maple River advances to Thursday's South Sub-Section 2AA Semifinals. The Eagles will play NRHEG at Mankato East at 7:45PM.