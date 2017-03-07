Iowa Looks At Minimum Wage Roll Back

Frustrated Iowans and supportive business owners packed a legislative hearing Monday to discuss a bill that would revoke wage increases for low-income workers.

The House Local Government Committee heard feedback on the legislation, which would freeze the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour and roll back wages that have already been increased.

Minimum wage raises have been implemented in Johnson, Linn and Wapello counties, with additional increases planned.

--KEYC News 12

