AAA: U.S. Drivers Uncertain About Sharing The Road With Self-Driving Cars.

A new AAA study finds while most U.S. drivers would look for autonomous technologies in their next car, they remain skeptical about sharing the road with a fully autonomous self-driving car.

According to the report, 54 percent feel sharing the road with a self-driving car would be less safe.

Drivers report favoring their own driving skills by 84 percent over using the new technology, with most feeling that it's unproven.

When it comes to breaking it down by age, millennials have the most favorable view of the tech. About 70 percent report they would like to have some form of automated technologies in the next vehicle they purchase.

--KEYC News 12