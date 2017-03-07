MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Blue Earth County Historical Society Events Coming Up

Jessica Potters with the Blue Earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 to talk about the important events coming up.

EVENTS Surrounded By History – Blue Earth County on the Move Friday, April 28 The Blue Earth County Historical Society 6th annual fundraiser Surrounded By History: Blue Earth County on the Move will be on Friday, April 28 at the MSU,M Centennial Student Union Ballroom. The event brings people together for a great evening to celebrate our local history that includes a dinner, live entertainment – this year featuring trivia, and auctions with all proceeds supporting the Historical Society’s efforts to bring our local history to everyone. Tickets will be on sale starting March 15.

Surrounded By History MONTHLY PROGRAMS Young Historians Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.-Noon Free, hands-on History workshop for school age kids Exploring Blue Earth County’s Natural History – March: Soil, Trees, Plants PIC – Young Historians History Bits & Bites

Thursday, March 16 – Third Thursday of each month at Noon. “Staying Warm and Fashionable in Winter” From muffs and fur coats to today’s ski jackets and more, textile historian Grace Keir will share different winter clothing fashion trends. $5/Adults.

Historic Winter Fashions Upcoming Volunteer Opportunity The Blue Earth County Historical Society is a community non-profit organization that utilizes the skills and talents of many volunteers. Tour Guides Needed The Historical Society is busy scheduling school field trips at both the History Center and the Hubbard House and tour guides are needed. The first tours are scheduled for April, so email Museum@BlueEarthCountyHistory.com today if you are interested or have questions. Training is provided.

LAST CHANCE - EXHIBIT Winter Wonderland: Frozen Fun in Blue Earth County Exhibit Open through April 1 - Blue Earth County History Center - Free The weather outside may be frightful, but inside a look at winter’s past is so delightful. Explore local winter sports and fashions with a special look back at the 1920 Mankato Winter Carnival. All on display at the History Center now - April 1, 2017. Free and open to the public.

