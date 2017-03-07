Hometown Business Connection: NetMedix

A bow angler fishing in a gravel pit near Redwood Falls reeled in quite the catch over the weekend.
A 58-year-old Mankato man is hospitalized following a chainsaw accident on the river yesterday.
The Madelia Police Department is looking for more information after taking several reports of damaged vehicles.
8 men are charged following a large brawl during the Blue Earth County Blackout event.
An emotional day for many as Southern Minnesota service members with the Mankato–based National Guard return home.
