Hometown Business Connection: NetMedix

Brothers Dale and Nick Wolters grew up in Lake Crystal and it's where they have chosen to grow their business NetMedix as well.

In 2003 they could see the Mankato region was lacking in affordable network and PC technicians. They knew if they teamed up, they could fill in that gap.

Dale Wolters says, "It's very challenging, lots to learn every day."

They opened shop in Lake Crystal and began to form IT contracts with several of Mankato's biggest companies... they specialize in computer consulting, phone systems, servers...and computer sales and service...along with helping businesses in the region, individuals call too...needing their help quickly...NetMedix is mobile and ready to respond..

Wolters says,"Someone will call somebody and pretend to be legitimate and steer them into a web site that compromises their computer...and we deal with the aftermath."

Home grown and family owned, NetMedix now has three full time and one part time employee...they remain committed to their hometown...

Wolters says, "Lake Crystal is very affordable to do business. The community seems to embrace business here. We would like to see more activity in lake Crystal as far as business. So try to promote as much as we can."

They also promote recycling of computer parts...to keep out of landfills.

