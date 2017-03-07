KEYC - This Winter Not The One Needed For Work On Rapidan Dam

This Winter Not The One Needed For Work On Rapidan Dam

RAPIDAN, Minn. -

Since late last year, the more than 100–year–old Rapidan Dam has been getting a bit of a facelift to provide reinforced stability.

Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges said, "All of the work at the top of the dam has been completed now. The contractor's removed the two timber needle gates, replaced them with reinforced concrete. They've also reconfigured the pulley locations for the five steel Tainter gates."

The contractor of the $1.2 million project was hoping to use the winter months when river flows can be at their lowest levels, but this year, a reoccurring freeze and thaw cycle made it difficult to finish parts of the project.

Thilges said, "As we received precipitation, the river levels rose, the contractor was unable to pursue their work."

Work mostly on the downstream side of the dam still needs to be checked off the list, including gates underneath the structure.

Thilges said, "The contractor will have to excavate any sediment that's accumulated in those, and then they will fill that void space with concrete, which will provide additional stability to the dam to resist any forces for overtopping or sliding."

The hope is to finish the remaining work in summer if there are drought conditions.

The project is paid for by a $2.4 million grant from the DNR.

The hope is to use the remaining amount to make repairs to the west retaining wall.

--KEYC News 12

