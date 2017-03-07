Spirit Lake Police Warn Of Counterfeit Bills

The Spirit Lake police department is warning the public to look out for fake 100 dollar bills that have been passed in the area.

The bills, originally made as props for motion pictures, have been circulating in the Spirit Lake area.

The department says at first glance it looks like real money, but upon closer inspection they are obviously a prop.

Authorities say to make sure you take a close look at any 100 dollar bill you may come in contact with.

If you have any information about the bills or feel you may be in possession of one, please contact the Spirit Lake Police Dept. at 712-336-5776.

---KEYC News 12