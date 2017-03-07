MSU High Jumpers Gearing Up For Indoor Championships

MSU's Track and Field squad flew out for Alabama Tuesday morning, ahead of this weekend's Division Two Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The Mavericks sport one of the best high jumping duo's in the nation with outdoor All–American Khadiya Hollingsworth and senior Brianna Ziolkowski.

"I PR'ed this year, that's exciting from last year with the 5–7 and 3/4s which is nearly 5–8, so it's been going well," said Ziolkowski.

"It was good to see her kind of solidify that position early on, and I think the inner team competition with Khadiya and some of the other jumpers have really helped her elevate her game. All things considered, she should be an All–American as long as she stays consistent and just jumps with what she has," said Chris Parno, MSU Assistant Track Coach.

Hollingsworth hit the 5–10 mark earlier this season and should be in the mix to be a national champion.

"On any given day, I believe she can jump 5–11, 6 foot to win the national title. There are some good returners, the national champ from last is still there, she finally took Khadiya's spot as number one going into the national meet," said Parno.

Ziolkowski is in her first national championship, coming off a strong performance at the NSIC Indoor Championships.

"I'm pretty excited, at conference I did really well, I almost had 5–8 flat and took it off of my ankles, so I'm excited to go to nationals to go get that bar," said Ziolkowski.

The Mavs feature a strong high jump group and both have two of the top ten jumps in Division II this season.

"Jim Dilling, he's a great coach, he really knows the techniques clearly because he did it, and I think our motivation as a team," said Ziolkowski.

"I think coach Dilling's been a big part of that, and then just the history that's been built in that event with previous coaches coaching staffs and everything, we've always had great high jumpers here, just keeping the history going," said Parno.

Ziolkowski and Hollingsworth have a shot at adding to that history this Saturday when they jump at Nationals.

We'll have more from the Mavs later this week on KEYC News 12.

--KEYC News 12