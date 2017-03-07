KEYC - Early Eagles

By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
NEW ULM, Minn. -

Bald eagles are flying high in the skies over Minnesota a little earlier than normal.

Over the last couple of weeks, You may have seen a familiar sight in the skies over Minnesota, bald eagles. A lot of birds are coming back to The Land of 10,000 Lakes way ahead of schedule.

"Starting two or three weeks ago, we started to see small numbers coming through and now there are much larger groups that are being reported of 50 or more," said Lisa Gelvin-Innvaer, a DNR regional non-game wildlife specialist.

Some eagles stay in Minnesota year around, while others migrate. They tend to follow the melting ice in the rivers. Which is a big reason why some of them are back so soon

"There seems to be, according to our reports, a lot of birds that have arrived early. Whether this is just a bobble or part of long–term trend with climate change, we are seeing overall warmer winters in Minnesota," Gelvin-Innvaer said.

Some eagles have already begun to raise a family. This pair Close to the Twin Cities has their first chick hatching.

"Over the next few days, The chicks should be hatching from there. So that's pretty exciting," Gelvin-Innvaer said.

If you can't see any eagles in your airspace, you can always check out the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's "eagle cam".

