Two Local Athletes Taking National Stage for the Mavs

In just one day, a number of MSU Mavericks hit the track and field for this year's NCAA's Division II Indoor Championships.

Just a couple years ago, two area athletes were competing at high school state track and field meet, but now New Ulm native Tanner Ogren, and Wells native John Schuster are teaming up with Morris Dennis and Isaiah Pitchford on the Mavs four by 400 meter relay that's competing at this year's Division Two Indoor Track and Field Championships.

"They both won conference titles this year individually, and two big reasons why that relay was able to break the record this year, and were ranked fifth going into Nationals now and so it should be pretty good, and they're only sophomores so it's kind of crazy how young they are, and how much success they're having," said Chris Parno, Assistant Track Coach.

For all that success, the two sprinters didn't exactly have track on their radar coming out of high school.

"I didn't really know, I was just going to come here for school for computer engineering, but I figured hey I can come try to run track too," said Schuster.

"It's a pretty cool feeling coming out of high school not thinking I was going to be running track, and then a year later being here going down with a great group of guys and having a lot of fun," said Ogren.

Ogren was actually going to a different school his first semester of college before coming to MSU.

"My first semester freshman year, and I e–mailed Parno and I was like, Hey, I'd love to come run track, basketball isn't working out, and they e–mailed me right back and they were like we'd love to have you and that's how the ball got rolling," said said Ogren.

It's all working out pretty well for both coming off a first place finish in the 4 by 4 during the NSIC Indoor Championships.

And the two also help set a new school record in the event earlier this season when the squad clocked in at 3:12.80.

"I didn't expect all the success at first, I thought I'd be following the juniors and seniors into it, and then coming into this year we lost everyone, and we kind of had to rebuild a little bit, and John and I were leading the pack," said Ogren.

"You know, I had no idea, I just go into every year thinking I can do better," said Schuster.

This year's nationals appearance is just the beginning.

"Hoping to go every year obviously and just to keep improving on myself and everyone, and on the team as well," said Schuster.

Ogren and Schuster hit the track this Saturday with their sights set on cracking the podium.

Schuster is also competing in the 400 meter run this weekend.

We'll have more from the Mavs leading up to nationals on KEYC News 12.

