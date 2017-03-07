KEYC - Young Writers & Artists Conference at Bethany Lutheran College

Young Writers & Artists Conference at Bethany Lutheran College

Posted: Updated:
By Erika Brooks, Reporter
Connect
MANKATO, Minn. -

Over 600 grade school students descended on Bethany Lutheran College today to take their artistic and writing talents to the next level as part of The Young Writers & Artists Conference.

"This is one of my most favorite days of the year. To see all the students excited and the learning take place, I love to ask them about what they've learned and see the projects they've made, it's just really exciting to see them excited about learning," said Student Academic Enrichment Program Coordinator with South Central Service Cooperative Mary Hillmann.

Professionals were on hand to lead sessions inspiring students.

Classes involved anything from dance to clay modeling to learning about fiction and nonfiction writing.

"I'm going to be talking to them about celebrating their own unique stories and one of the ways that I think they begin to put some of those pieces together is right now," said keynote speaker and author Rachel Britz.

The conference strives to show students that being creative isn't limited to just writing and speaking.

"It's so many different things. It can be baking, it can be gardening it can be writing football plays, all of that creativity is artistic and it takes everyone's artistic expression to share our stories and bring joy to the world," said Britz.

For those interested in attending the conference, March 8th is the last day.

The conference is open to students in grades 3 through 9.

Walk–in registration is available starting at 8:30 am at the Sports and Fitness Center at Bethany Lutheran College. For more details, visit http://www.mnscsc.org/student/ywac

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:41:15 GMT

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:31:07 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.