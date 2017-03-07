KEYC - Patty Wetterling Speaks To Windom Community

Patty Wetterling Speaks To Windom Community

Posted: Updated:
By Angela Rogers, Reporter
WINDOM, MN -

It's a story most Minnesotan's remember and on Tuesday, Windom students and community members heard about Jacob Wetterling's case from Patty Wetterling herself.
 
 'Don't Give Up Your Dreams' is a fitting title for the presentation the guest speaker was giving, but it also applies to Windom senior Sydney Erickson, who decided to take on child abduction for her Senior Eagle Achievement project.

"She brought the idea last fall, about the time that the events were unfolding in the state..." Bryan Joyce, a teacher and advisor at Windom Area High School said of Erickson. 
 
"He suggested, well if you're going to do the topic of child abductions what better of a speaker to bring in and most impactful than Mrs. Wetterling?" Erickson said. 
 
"She kind of thought, well is that possible?" Joyce said. 
 
"I was kind of like, 'I don't know if I can do this,'" Erickson said. 
 
"And then from there, she found out it was possible," Joyce finished.
 
Erickson took the motto of the project, 'Think Globally and act locally,' to heart. She wants to educate her community on how small towns aren't exempt from child abduction cases and just how deep those cases affect the community. That's why Patty Wetterling continues to share Jacobs story, even though it never gets any easier.

"It's difficult. We're still healing... and I'm really not going out a lot. I'm pretty selective. I just have to work my way back into it. But, it's hard for me to turn down a student that cares so deeply and has built something really good," Wetterling said. Wetterling said the goal of sharing her story with the 4TH through 12TH graders is to take away kid's fears and empower them with information. She says that's a step necessary to find a solution to end child abductions.
 
"Reading about her for my paper. I could, you can just tell she's one of the strongest women in America, probably one of the strongest people. And she just...she continues his, Jacobs legacy, even 27 years later," Erickson said. 
 
The Wetterling's story isn't done there. The family continues advocating for children, supporting survivors and educating communities through the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.
 
"I do still share stories, success stories of kids who came home because we can never give up on those that are still out there," Wetterling said. 
 
--KEYC News 12

