Le Sueur County Sheriff Retires, Interim Sheriff Named

A Le Sueur County Sheriff is retiring after 31 years of service. On Tuesday, the County Board meeting, they approved Sheriff David Tietz's retirement and named the interim county sheriff. Tietz thanked all of the deputies, correctional officers, dispatchers, and administrative assistants that made him look good for all the years he served. The board appointed Chief Deputy Brett Mason as the interim county sheriff. He will begin that role on April 29th.



"Chief deputy Mason has been my right-hand man for the last three-plus years as sheriff. He's very familiar with the day–to–day operations of the sheriff's office. He's very well respected in the community and I'm very confident he'll do a phenomenal job," Sheriff Tietz said.



Interim County Sheriff Mason has been working for Le Sueur County since 2004.

He says he's ready to take on the roles and responsibilities of Sheriff Tietz's position.

"They are very big shoes to fill. I'm very confident that I can fill that vacancy with the accountability and professionalism that Sheriff Tietz's constituents deserve," Interim Sheriff Mason said.

Interim Sheriff Mason's term will go until January 2019.

He says he believes in the "open door policy" and welcomes anyone to stop in and say hi.