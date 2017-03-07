KEYC - Panthers Pounce Past Bucs to Advance to Section 2AA Finals

Panthers Pounce Past Bucs to Advance to Section 2AA Finals

Posted: Updated:

NRHEG battled BEA in the South Sub-Section 2AA finals at MSU on Tuesday night. The Panthers led 26-15 at the break and rolled to the 59-39 win over BEA. The Panthers will face NYA on Friday night at MSU in the Section 2AA Finals. Tip-off is set for 8PM.