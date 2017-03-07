Jags Top Tigers in South Sub-Section 2A Finals

Gustavus Adolphus College played host to the North and South Sub-Section 2A Finals. In the South Sub-Section, the 2nd-seeded Jaguars of GHEC/T/ML faced the 4th-seeded Springfield Tigers. The Jags were up seven at halftime and held on for the 57-48 win. GHEC/T/ML advances to Friday's Section 2A title game. The Jags will face CMC at MSU at 6PM.