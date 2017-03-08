Richert's 19 Has Cedar Mountain/Comfrey On The Brink Of The State Tournament

Despite being blocked by Sleepy Eye's Mya Ibberson on her first shot of the game, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey star Paige Richert was as close to perfect as you can expect, scoring 19 points in her team's 53-39 win over the Indians in the Section 2A semifinal. Abby Jemmings added 12 points.

The Cougars play GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther on Friday at 6:00 p.m. at MSU for the right to go to the state tournament