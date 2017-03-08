Mountain Lake Woman Killed in I-90 Crash Tuesday Evening

Update: A Mountain Lake woman has been killed in a four vehicle crash on I-90 Tuesday evening in Martin County.

The crash happened at Milepost 99 in the eastbound lanes of I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol says 21 year old Hannah Stoesz of Mountain Lake was killed when the SUV she was riding in was struck by another SUV going westbound in the eastbound lanes. The crash report says Stoesz was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash also involved two semi trucks that were also traveling eastbound. They both attempted to miss the crash scene, but ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the wrong-way SUV, 48 year old Mark Wendland of Baltic, South Dakota suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was detected in Wendland's system. The driver of Stoesz' SUV, 19 year old Tyler Schoborg of Westbrook was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.

The drivers of the semi trucks, 39 year old Nathan Grela of Billings, Montana and 33 year old Jacob Oeltjenbruns of Granada were not injured.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Martin County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

--KEYC News 12