Building Officials Provide Disaster Assistance To Clarks Grove

State and local building officials have responded to a request from the city of Clarks Grove to help perform on-site damage assessments after the tornado Monday night.

Building code representatives from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry's Construction Codes and Licensing Division along with other municipal inspectors will be on site tomorrow to assess the damage.

Because many buildings may be damaged during a tornado, teams of qualified volunteers - usually building inspectors from surrounding communities - often assist municipalities after a disaster.

They assist the local building official by assessing damage inflicted on each structure and continue to assist the community through the process of rebuilding.

Code officials place damage-assessment placards on structures and write reports classifying the extent of damage for each property and its suitability for occupancy.

They also provide information to property owners about repairs and available assistance.

