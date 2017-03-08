Former Vice-Presidential Candidates Son Arrested At Minnesota Trump Rally

Last weekend at the State Capitol, there was a rally in support of President Trump.

There was also a counter protest and six people were arrested.

We've now learned that one of those people arrested was the youngest son of former Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Kaine.

Police say 24-year-old Linwood Kaine, and others, chanted and lit fireworks inside the capitol during the "March 4 Trump" rally.

Kaine, of Minneapolis was held in jail on suspicion of second-degree rioting, but later released.

His dad is a U-S Senator for the state of Virginia.

Senator Kaine was born in St. Paul.

In a statement, he and his wife said they love that their three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues. And they fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.

