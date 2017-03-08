KEYC - THRIVE: Health Hazards Of Drinking Pop

THRIVE: Health Hazards Of Drinking Pop

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

Pop's sweet taste, pleasant fizz and energizing jolt may often seem like just what you need.
But the more soda you consume, regular or diet, the more hazardous your habit can become.
"The biggest concern that I have is people using it as a substitute for any fluid intake so they'll drink 5-6 cans of pops versus drinking any water," Mankato Clinic Medical Doctor, Amy Boles said.
 Whether you're a six-pack-a-day drinker or an occasional soft-drink sipper, cutting back can likely have benefits for your weight and your overall health.
 "There's always the concern of any cancers that we're seeing with the artificial sweeteners so avoiding high levels of them is always a good idea," Boles said.
 But that's not the only health risk..
 "Pop can have increased levels of sodium which can be very bad for any of our heart patients or our hypertension patients and then also if you're trying to watch your caloric intake at all high levels of sugar or high fructose corn syrup will of course raise your blood sugars and increase your calorie intake," Boles said.
 Some pop drinkers think making the choice to drink diet pop gets rid of the higher caloric intake.
 "It makes your body think you're getting something sweet and when you don't get that sugar, that blood sugar increase your body craves something sweet and then people go out and eat something that has more carbohydrates or more sweet in it so it fulfills that crave for the sweetness," Boles said.
 That news may be enough to convince you that you should stop drinking soda, but that can be easier said than done.
 "Caffeine can be very addictive and people can have withdrawal, headaches and various bad feelings from not drinking caffeine on a regular basis," Boles said.
 Weaning yourself off slowly is the best option for those trying to omit pop from their diet.
 "Avoiding any kind of pop in young children because that kind of sets the tone for the rest of their life," Boles said.
