Middle School Students Tour MSU

Although they still have four years of high school ahead of them, local middle schoolers are starting to think about college.



Seven hundred seventh grade students from Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds toured MSU during the Career Pathways visit.

Students toured departments ranging from civil engineering to theater and dance to learn about potential career options.



"Studies show that seventh graders start to develop ideas of what careers they would like to eventually pursue and this is a good way to get them involved in that," said Event Organizer Michael Haskins.



This is the first year for the event, but organizers say they plan to host this tour every year.

--KEYC News 12