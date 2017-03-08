Maple River English Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

You usually think of English class as a lot of reading and writing, but one Maple River High School English teacher isn't sticking to the textbook.



"We played with magnet boards to work on visual aspects of creative writing and poetry. We did speed dating where they had to invent a character and interview each other as their character. A bell would go off and they had to meet other people, so we'd find out who had the most unique character," said Maple River High School English Teacher Jason Willis.



Student Chandler See added, "The guy will reference Indiana Jones and Back to the Future within two minutes of each other and the whole class is rolling in laughter. But I'll walk out every day learning something and actually wanting to learn more the next day."



During class on Wednesday, each student had to describe a potato using different clauses. It's this creativity that keeps students engaged.



"I definitely mix it up with technology and potatoes and things like that to keep the boredom from setting in," said Willis.



Student Ashley Hawker added, "Everyone pays attention and is awake during his class. You don't feel like you're going to fall asleep."



It may help that Mr. Willis serves coffee and plays music throughout his lessons.



"I try to take the edge off of school," said Willis.



When he's not in the classroom, Mr. Willis volunteers with the National Honor Society and the school yearbook.



"The reason I signed up for yearbook again was for him, just to get to see him after school and hangout with him. Mostly everyday there's a different surprise about him," said Hawker.



Mr. Willis values his relationships with his students just as much.



"As long as the discipline is there, I like to treat them as regular people. Think of it as a work environment, you wouldn't want your boss standing over your shoulder the whole time. You want a comfortable environment," said Willis.



It's this teaching approach that's makes learning fun... and he has a Golden Apple Award to prove it.

--KEYC News 12.