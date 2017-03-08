Sen. Franken, Fellow Lawmakers Bond Over Hotdish

Sen. Al Franken hosts his 7th annual contest to decide which member of Minnesota's Congressional delegation makes the best hotdish.

Senator Franken started the friendly competition in 2011 as a way to bring the delegation together to celebrate a Minnesota culinary tradition.

He says encouraging bipartisanship is important in a town where gridlock is hampering legislation.



"That's exactly the point. And as I said, after this very divisive election, this is probably the most important hotdish competition we've ever had."



This year, the prize went to Rep. Collin Peterson for his "Right to Bear Arms Hotdish..." with is made with real bear.

--- KEYC News 12