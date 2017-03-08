KEYC - GMG Joins Forces To Make Legislative Push

GMG Joins Forces To Make Legislative Push

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. -

Greater Mankato Growth is at the Capitol for their eighth annual excursion to bring attention to the area's legislative needs, with 125 people traveled north this morning from Mankato to St. Paul.

The event is meant to increase the visibility of the region to Minnesota's lawmakers.

But this year, Greater Mankato Growth isn't doing it allow.

Greater Mankato Growth Patrick Baker said, "This year we're partnering with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, partnering with the Rochester Chamber of Commerce and chambers from across the state of Minnesota to really carry the message of our communities across Minnesota matter."

About 700 people representing their cities have converged on St. Paul, talking about their business or organization and the issues they want lawmakers to address this session.

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon said, "Convey their message, their story about how laws and regulations and how the government can make that run a little bit easier so they as a business can be successful and they and their employees can help their communities be successful."

For Greater Mankato, their working to stand out with many cities have hopes and dreams this session.

After the failures of the bonding bill and tax bill from the last session... the push is on again this year to get those passed.

Part of the larger tax bill includes the voter-approved local option sale tax extension, but area leaders are also looking at some larger tax issues.

Mankato Mayor Eric Anderson said, "It's also important to look at a larger, broader prospect with real property tax relief I think for commercial industrial buildings and some overhauls in the tax system."

Area public pre–K through higher education leaders are seeking help pushing their priorities.

MSU–Mankato and South Central College with bonding projects to Mankato Area Public Schools for funding and reforms to improve education for students.

On the transportation side, funding for a four–lane Highway 14 continues to be a big push, this year with Mankato and Rochester sharing a presence.

Baker said, "Especially with the growth in Rochester with destination medical center and the growth we're seeing in our community from a variety of sectors, particularly Ag, we have to make sure we speak with one voice."

Other issues spotlighted include healthcare with MNSure, the budget and unified labor law as cities enact ordinances for paid leave.

The attendees spent the afternoon talking with lawmakers and attending committee hearings.

?

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:41:15 GMT

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:31:07 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.