New Richland's Search For Police Chief Has City Looking At All Options

The city of New Richland lost their last police chief to suicide last year, and they've been without one ever since.

Hiring a new one has proved difficult, and now there's the potential that the city might give up their police department all together.



New Richland's police department is small already. Two officers and some part-timers.

But questions over the budget and what the city expects of law enforcement has them wondering what their needs are.



"We've been without a chief since September. Offers have been put out which haven't been accepted. We're at a point now where the council is trying to decide what would be best for the city. To continue with the police department. Contract with the county. We have a few variables there that they need to look at," assistant city clerk Sara Vulcan said.

There's a lot at play with the issue. Keeping the police department would cost more, but paying the Waseca County Sheriff's Office for patrols and coverage would probably result in less time with an officer on duty, and less control.

So the city wants to find out what its residents think.

"We will be giving them the information we've given the council for the options we have. The council is going to listen to any questions, opinions, comments the community has and then hopefully that will help them make a decision as to what will be best for the town," Vulcan said.

That meeting will be held tomorrow, starting at six o'clock, in the large community room at city hall.

-- KEYC News 12.