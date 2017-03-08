Mavericks Send Four to Nationals

For the second straight season, the MSU wrestling team is sending four athletes to the NCAA Division-II National Championships.

Leading the way for the purple and gold is All-American and Madelia-native, Adam Cooling. As a junior, Cooling finished 3rd in the nation at 174. Just last month, the senior earned his 100th victory as a Maverick and looks to cap-off his storied career with a national title.

Three teammates join Cooling at nationals: former USC Rebel, Dylan Herman (157), junior Corey Abernathy (184) and freshman Matthew Blome (197).

