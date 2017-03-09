Hospital, Health Insurer Locked In Dispute on Medicaid Rates

A contract dispute between a Minnesota health insurance company and the state's largest pediatric hospital system could result in the loss of in-network access for about 70,000 patients.

Children's Minnesota is ending its contract with Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

Unless the parties come to an agreement, Children's Minnesota would become an out-of-network provider for Blue Cross patients as soon as July 5.

Patients could still go to the pediatric hospital in an emergency, but likely would pay much higher rates for scheduled health care.

Children's Minnesota officials say they can't afford the discounts in Medicaid rates sought by the health insurer.

Blues officials say they are trying to bring the hospital in-line with the market on Medicaid payment rates.

--KEYC News 12

