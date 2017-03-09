Ivanka Trump Rents House from Foreign Billionaire Suing US

President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law are renting a house from a foreign billionaire who is fighting the U.S. government over a proposed mine in Minnesota.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are renting a $5.5 million house in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood from Andronico Luksic.

One of the Chilean billionaire's companies is suing the federal government over lost mineral right leases for a proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

Luksic bought the Kalorama property after the November presidential election. The White House said the couple is paying fair market value and have not discussed the mine with the home's owner.

Rob Walker, an ethics lawyer at the law firm Wiley Rein, said the arrangement may pose an appearance problem rather than an ethical issue.

