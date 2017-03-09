Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by St. Paul officer justified

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has determined a fatal shooting by a St. Paul police officer was justified.

A memo from the attorney's office says there is significant physical, DNA and ballistics evidence that shows Eugene Smith III pointed and fired a shotgun at Joshua Raichert after the officer entered a bedroom at a St. Paul home May 26.

The memo states Raichert's use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable'' under the circumstances.

A woman with Smith when he was killed told the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that he was a methamphetamine dealer, and toxicology testing showed methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.

