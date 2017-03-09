January's Unemployment Rate At 4 Percent

Minnesota's unemployment rate holds steady at four percent in January.



It's as state companies cut 8,300 jobs during the first month of the year according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

But those losses are offset by more than 35,000 jobs gained over the past year across the state.

Local employment numbers also dipped for the Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, down more than 150 jobs over the last 12 months.

Leisure and hospitality leads the state in growth for January adding 3,300 jobs.

Transportation took the biggest hit, shedding 4,100 positions.

Minnesota's unemployment rates is still lower than the nation at 4.8 percent.

