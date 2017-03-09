United Way Distributes Additional $50,000

The Greater Mankato Area United Way is distributing an additional $50,000 to various nonprofit agencies after surpassing their 2017 campaign fundraising goal.



The campaign raised more than $2 million, which will help fund 60 programs within 37 nonprofit agencies.

On Thursday, 10 of those agencies received additional funding. This includes Connecting Kids, which provides financial assistance to more than 1,000 area children, so they can be involved in after school activities.



"We'll be able to reach out to more kids and help sustain kid's participation throughout the year. That's another part of it too; there are a lot of kids that need to have sustained participation so those extra dollars help us to be able to do that," said Connecting Kids Coordinator Al Roehm.



Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus added, "There are thousands of more people who need help. We're aware of that, so we keep trying to raise more money to keep chipping away at that number and help as many people as we can."



Officials say the number of donations collected this year was the most in the organization's history.

--KEYC News 12