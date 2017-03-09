Austin Woman Killed In Rollover Crash

An Austin woman is killed in a one-vehicle accident this morning in Freeborn County.

It happened just after 3:45 a.m. this morning.

According to the State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Illeana Babastro, of Austin, MN, was southbound on I-35 when she lost control, traveled down the center median and rolled. The vehicle came to rest in the northbound exit ramp to Highway 251. The State Patrol said Babastro was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger, 31-year-old Sashy Martinez of Rochester, New York, was transported to the hospital with suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions are listed as icy at the time of the crash.

The State Patrol was assisted by Gold Cross Ambulance, Ellendale Ambulance and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.