Rep. Clark Johnson Introduces Bill To Increase Funding For Minnesota Security Hospital

Representative Clark Johnson has introduced a bill in the Minnesota House in an effort to ramp up funding for the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter.

If passed, over $10 million in 2018 and over $15 million in 2019 would come from the general fund to help fund the Security Hospital.

The funding would help enhance clinical direction and support to direct care staff treating and managing clients at the security hospital. It would also help increase staffing levels in order to help provide an appropriate level of care for clients in a safe and secure environment.

Through the bill, Johnson hopes to increase funding to the security hospital to just over $21 million by 2021.