Prosecutor Drops Charges Against U Of Minnesota Professor

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a University of Minnesota law professor accused of sexually assaulting and stalking a woman.

Fifty-four-year-old Francesco Parisi of Minneapolis had been in the Hennepin County Jail for three weeks after being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and stalking. The Star Tribune reports he was released Tuesday night after his bail was reduced to $3,000 after a hearing.

In a statement Thursday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said prosecutors dismissed the charges against Parisi ``in the interest of justice.'' Freeman says efforts by authorities to corroborate allegations against Parisi ``were unsuccessful.'' Freeman's office said it would have no further comment.

Parisi's attorney, Barry Edwards, had called the charges baseless.

Parisi has taught law at the university since 2006.