Edina Considers Raising Minimum Age To Purchase Tobacco

Edina soon could become the first city in Minnesota to require buyers of tobacco to be 21 rather than 18.

The City Council this week voted to draft an ordinance and schedule a public hearing on the proposal, which is intended to curb youth tobacco use.

Dr. Caleb Schultz of the city's Community Health Commission recommended changing the age requirement during a presentation Tuesday to the City Council. Schultz says the commission was spurred by Tobacco 21, a national campaign to raise the minimum buying age.

A coalition of state health organizations called Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation supports the campaign.

More than 210 cities across the U.S. have raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products.