State Auditor Releases County Finances Report

The Office of the State Auditor releases a look at the financial status of Minnesota's 87 counties in 2015.

For the year, counties collected $6.4 billion in revenues, up a percent from 2014... with taxes making up about half of all incomes.

But expenditures of $6.6 billion outpaced revenues, increasing almost five percent.

The report is one tool in the toolbox to help counties learn from each other.

Blue Earth County Finance Director Lisa Malinski said, "We definitely have meetings with other counties, administrators and finance officers and we share ideas and we do share what seems to work and what hasn't worked."

According to the report, in 2015 revenues for Blue Earth County exceeded $75 million, with expenses topping $77 million.

And overall, county officials say things are looking good.

Malinski said, "We're actually doing pretty well. We increased our fund balance by $7 million by 2014, 2015."

Besides taxes, state and federal grants make up a large portion of the money counties receive to help fund state and federally mandated services in some of the more expensive departments like Human Services.

But the report indicates, some of those grant dollars have been drying up presenting a challenge for the future.

Malinski said, "Definitely trying to cover the mandates and our inter–government revenue, our grants have decreased. So, they expect the counties to take on more areas."

It has meant increased fees and taxes to cover some of the shortfalls.

The full report can be found at: http://www.auditor.state.mn.us/default.aspx?page=20170308.000

--KEYC News 12