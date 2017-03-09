UPDATE: New Ulm Man Charged Following Suspicious Pharmacy Incident

Updated 2:56 p.m. Friday

A New Ulm man is arrested and charged in connection with an attempted robbery at Walgreens in New Ulm.

41-year-old Jason Michael Waltz has been charged with felony attempted simple robbery and attempted theft.

Waltz allegedly presented a note to the pharmacy counter at the store on Tuesday demanding oxycodone and that it stated nobody would get hurt if his demand was met.

During a search warrant at Waltz's home, New Ulm police found clothing matching what was worn on the Walgreens surveillance video.

New Ulm police say a nurse contacted them on Monday about Waltz.

She stated he claimed he would threaten to rob a pharmacy and hold them hostage if he didn't get a refill of oxycodone pills.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office also received a call about a male suspect, later identified as Waltz, that had entered the Guidepoint Pharmacy in Winthrop claiming that he was there to perform some maintenance work.

The suspect is described as a while male, around 5'5 with an average build and light facial hair. Surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a dark coat with stripes on the arms and a cream or whit e baseball hat.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the New Ulm Police Department at 507.233.6758.