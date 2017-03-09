Mankato Woman Accused of Playing Role in Robbery

A Mankato woman appeared in court Thursday in connection with a robbery near the MSU campus last month.

Tamara Tina Boyd is charged with one count of first degree aggravated robbery.

A criminal complaint alleges that Boyd asked some co–workers to pick up a third party on the 1800 block of Monks Avenue on the night of February 21st.

While the victims waited, a suspect police identify as Buay David Duol approached the vehicle, displayed a handgun and took items from the victims and the trunk of the vehicle.

Duol was arrested three days later on an unrelated warrant; authorities contend that Boyd was in on the robbery.

Boyd is due back in court on March 23rd.