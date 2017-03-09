Volunteers Celebrated After Hardworking Year in Mankato

Greater Mankato Growth recognizes three volunteers who made outstanding contributions for the Mankato community.



Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and Greater Mankato Growth all made their choice for volunteer of the year. David Wittenberg, Sandra Oachs and Betty Ouren made significant impacts within the community in 2016 and today was the opportunity to celebrate their services.





"Volunteers are the lifeblood; we're a community based organization. We have a professional staff who are good stewards but this is really about the kind of an organization our volunteers and businesses want," said Greater Mankato Growth President & CEO Jonathan Zierdt.



Volunteers weren't the only topic today. The organization used the meeting to reflect on the last year and look forward to the future while focusing their sights on continued growth for 2017.

--KEYC News 12