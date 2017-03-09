Construction on Highway 22 to Begin Later This Month

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced construction on Highway 22 between Mapleton and Beauford to start March 27th.



Construction will take place in stages between Mapleton and County Road 15. During construction, traffic will be detoured on Highway 30 East to Highway 83 to County Road 90. The heavily commuted route will remain closed until September 2018.





"This year we're intending to get through just north of Beauford just past county road 10, that Mapleton to Beauford area. That's supposed to be done by the end of October this year," said Minnesota Department of Transportation Project Manager Peter Harff.





The reconstruction also will include additional lanes. At some of the T-roads there will be by-pass lanes... and at the major county road intersections, left turn lanes will be added.

--KEYC News 12