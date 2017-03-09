Franklin Elementary Students Bring Historical Figures To Life

The Franklin Elementary School gym was filled with tiny statues, ranging from Mahatma Gandhi to Benjamin Franklin. This was part of a school project to bring history to life.



"This is a research project that all fifth graders complete in Mankato. They do a biography, a research project on a famous person," said Franklin Elementary School Media Specialist Staci Waltman.



Each student based their project around a person of their choice. Even though many picked figures that left a big mark on history, students still found ways to relate.



"I normally like technology so I thought, 'why not pick the guy that made it?'," said Student Blake Hilleshein, dressed as Steve Jobs.



Student Ava Koens added, "I always liked drawing once in a while." She chose to research Walt Disney.



After months of storing their brains with newfound knowledge, students compiled everything they learned into wax museum presentation for students, parents and teachers.



"The wax museum part is really fun because they get to see the character they've been learning about come to life," said Waltman.

One student, Xander Shelton, chose to study Neil Armstrong. "I learned a lot of new stuff about Neil Armstrong. Stuff I never knew before at all. I figured out when he got to Crew 3 and they put the flag on the moon and then he got to be on the moon."

Hilleshein added, "I learned a lot more about the person who made, you know, all of the stuff we basically use every day."



The project stirred up new aspirations for these young students.



"I kind of want to go to the moon now and be an astronaut," said Shelton.



Hilleshein added, "I want to invent a new kind of watch, like something that tells you the exact time. It sets itself to the right time automatically so you don't need to go through all of that stuff when you just buy a watch."

Every fifth grade elementary student in the Mankato Area School District took part in this project.



"They realize that even though some of these characters lived a long, long time ago, they overcame adversity and they powered through it. They made a difference. I think they can relate and it's inspiring for some of them," said Waltman.



