MnDOT To De-activate Stoplight At 4th St. West & Old 14 In Waseca

A traffic change for drivers headed through Waseca on old Highway 14..

Beginning March 20, MnDOT is de-activating the stoplight at the intersection of 4th Street West and old 14.

Crews will be putting a stop sign up for traffic crossing on 4th Street.

MnDOT says current and forecasted traffic at the intersection hasn't been high enough to warrant the signal since the new Highway 14 bypass was completed on the south side of Waseca.

As part of the removal of the signal, MnDOT will be installing pedestrian-activated flashing warning signs for pedestrians crossing Old Highway 14.

The change is expected to lower risk of crashes, reduce delay for drivers and reduce maintenance expenses for the city of Waseca.