Bald Eagles Take Over Clear Lake

A convocation of bald eagles has descended upon Clear Lake in Waseca.



Easily more than a dozen eagles have made the lake on the east edge of town a resting ground.

Many of the eagles are juveniles, without the clean, white, heads bald eagles are known for.

The large raptors rest on the thin ice, as engage in games of tag in the air, though they were often skittish, fleeing to a safe distance no matter where we put our camera.

The DNR had issued a report on Monday saying eagle migration had begun two weeks earlier than normal because of warmer temperatures.