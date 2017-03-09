KEYC - New Look Carnegie Art Center Displays Art Of All Kinds

New Look Carnegie Art Center Displays Art Of All Kinds

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

It's one of Mankato's oldest landmarks, a remnant of industrialist Andrew Carnegie's massive philanthropy throughout the country more than a century ago.

And it has a new look.
 
On display this month at the Carnegie Art Center - Steve Wilson's Far and Near collection, as well as a series of paintings and hand-forged jewelry by Le Ann Gehring-Ryan.
 
"We let people see a lot of programming. These shows are an example. Some people don't ever get to see abstract art. We had a show last month that was landscapes. People would come in and really engage with that work and others can come in and engage with this work. Hopefully people see all kinds of art and they can get a feel for all fields." Russ Rowcliffe of the Mankato Area Arts Council said."

The exhibits have always been switching out on the inside, but the outside has a new look as well. Gone are the vines, exposing the 1901 Kasota stone beneath.

The tuckpointing was part of renovations this fall that also came with some modernizing.

"We've just completed a handicap accessibility project where for the first time in the building's history, all floors are handicap accessible," Rowcliffe said.

The new elevator and the rest of the art center's upgrades came from donations from Jim and Jennie Ward and Mark and Mary Davis, continuing the philanthropic tradition of the building's namesake.

"Andrew Carnegie's goal was to educate people, so we're continuing that mission.," Rowcliffe said.

-- KEYC News 12.

